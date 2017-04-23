Multiple police departments searching for male suspect

Police are currently looking for a suspect following a police pursuit in O'Fallon.

The St. Peters Police Department said multiple departments are involved with the search. The agencies involved include St. Peters, O'Fallon, and St Charles Police Departments.

The initial pursuit of the suspect was conducted by Winfield Police and it ended near TR Hughes and 79. The suspect is described as a man wearing a black shirt, and shorts with possible leggings being worn underneath. He is also wearing a hat backwards.

The suspect committed an act of forgery in Lincoln County and fled in a stolen vehicle, later abandoning it.

Officials believe he has returned to Lincoln County.

News 4 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.