Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event brings awareness to sexual assault

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Walk a Mile in Her Shoes fundraiser challenges men to walk a mile in high heel shoes. And that’s just what a group of local men did to raise money for the “Call for Help” organization.

Walk a Mile in Her Shoes is an international men’s march where men walk a mile in high heels as a symbolic gesture to raise awareness on the issue of violence against women.

Many came out to the event and some sexual assault survivors came forward to speak on their own experiences.

For more information on Call for Help visit www.callforhelp.org.

