New playground opens in North St. Louis

The new playground at the Flance Early Learning Center. (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Children in North St. Louis were the first ones to enjoy a brand new playground Saturday.

Students at Flance Early Learning Center in Carr Square tested out the all-new equipment.

Former Rams wide receiver Isaac Bruce teamed up with local PNC Bank employees to build the playground.

The group also expanded the school’s vegetable garden in an effort to provide kids with a more positive environment.

“Physical and wellness, we want our kids out running and climbing, having fun and just being able to play,” said Mark Cross of the Flance Early Learning Center.

Carr Square and other parts of the city just north of downtown are getting set to undergo a transformation all thanks to a nearly $30 million federal grant through the “Choice Neighborhoods Program.”

