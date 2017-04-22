Annual Earth Day Festival brings thousands to Forest Park

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Thousands of people celebrated Earth Day in Forest Park Saturday afternoon.

The Annual Earth Day Festival brought together dozens of local organizations to promote the environment and sustainable living.

The festival features live entertainment, food, music and educational booths.

“We bring everyone together here at the festival so that people who attend can come for the music or the food or the rock climbing wall or whatever but then they walk away having learned something about something more that they can do,” said Jen Myerscough, executive director of St. Louis Earth Day.

The Earth Day Festival continues Sunday at the Muny grounds in Forest Park.

The festival is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and admission is free.

