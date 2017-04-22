Funeral services in place for slain Laclede Gas worker

William Froelich and Alex Boscher were shot and killed while working for Laclede Gas in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood Thursday. Credit: KMOV

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Funeral services have been made for one of the Laclede Gas workers who was shot and killed Thursday.

Visitation for 27-year-old Alex Boschert is Monday April 24 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church in Old Monroe, Mo.

A funeral mass will be held Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. at the same church.

Boschert and 52-year-old William Froelich were fatally shot while working in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood.

