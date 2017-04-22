Protesters come together for March for Science

People gather for the March for Science in downtown St. Louis. (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The March for Science through the streets of downtown St. Louis kicked off Saturday afternoon.

The march is a call for politicians to implement science based on politics as well as a celebration of science and the public service it provides.

Protesters met on Market Street near Union Station before making their way to a rally at Luther Ely Smith Square.

Organizers say the protest was nonpartisan but was still fueled by opposition to President Donald Trump's environmental policies.

"It's absolutely astounding to me what we're facing in Washington D.C. at this point with the president that we currently have," said protester Chris Dashke. "I cannot believe that there's an absolute denier of knowledge and justice and everything that people need to carry on a successful life as human beings."

President Trump's budget proposal outlines $54 billion in cuts across government programs to make way for an increase in defense spending.

Scientists fear such a plan will undermine the importance of science in society and limit future innovation.

