Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing Fulton man

Police are actively searching for a mentally disabled man who has not been seen in five days.

The Fulton Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for Carl Debrodie after the man went missing on April 17.

Debrodie, 21, went missing around 7:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Claymine Road in Fulton, Mo. Police said he left is home on foot in an unknown direction.

Debrodie is described as standing at 5'6" and weighing 112 pounds. He has red hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, with a white-and-orange polo shirt, blue jeans, and white New Balance shoes.

Debrodie suffers from apraxia and other mental disabilities, police said. He is legally blind.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or who has seen Debrodie should contact 9-1-1 immediately or the Fulton Police Department at 573-592-3100.

