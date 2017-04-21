Neighbors, friends remember slain Laclede Gas workers

William Froelich and Alex Boscher were shot and killed while working for Laclede Gas in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood Thursday. Credit: KMOV

Neighbors and friends of two Laclede Gas workers who were fatally shot Thursday are sharing fond memories of the two men.

Alex Boschert, 27, and William Froelich, 52, were shot killed in the 5900 block of Minerva just after 11:00 a.m. Thursday. Police say Clinton Willis, 51, shot the two men before turning the gun on himself.

A former neighbor of Froelich called him a wonderful man who loved to hunt. Another friend said he loved to coach little league softball. Both friends told News 4 the shooting has thrown everyone into a tailspin.

A friend of Boschert’s, Floyd Eye, wrote on Facebook, “Alex, buddy, you are going to be missed terribly, my deepest condolences to your wife and family.”

Anthony Springer, who went to school with Boschert, shared a memory on Facebook.

“Bosh, we grew up together. I’d ride my bike to your house. We rode to school together from 5th grade all the way to junior year. You were like a big brother to me.”

A memorial fund has been established for the two. For more information on the fund, click here. A GoFundMe for William Froelich was also created. To donate, click here.

