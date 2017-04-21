Purple Heart monument new addition to Jefferson Barracks Cemetery

The monument dedicated to military service members who have received a Purple Heart (Credit: KMOV)

A new monument to honor the men and woman who have served in the military now stands at the Jefferson Barracks Cemetery.

Multiple state officials were at Jefferson Barracks Thursday for the unveiling of the monument dedicated to those who have received a Purple Heart during their service.

“It’s a day in history … blood has been shed,” said Sydney Station, commander of the military order of the Purple Heart.

This is the first Purple Heart monument in the nation to be placed in a military cemetery.

