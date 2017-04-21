Police looking to identify suspect who robbed a Dollar General

The suspect who robbed the Dollar General in Belleville, Ill. (Credit: Belleville Police Department)

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Police are looking for a man after he robbed the Dollar General store on Carlyle Avenue.

Officials said the suspect pulled a gun on two employees and demanded they fill a bag with cash.

The suspect is described as about six feet tall with a thin build.

He was wearing a black mask covering his nose and mouth when the robbery took place.

Anyone who recognizes the man should call police.

