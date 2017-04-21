Suspect injures and robs elderly woman in Granite City

Granite City Police are looking for a robbery suspect who ran up and knocked an elderly woman to the ground in a shopping area parking lot.

Police say the woman hit her head on the pavement as the suspect took her purse on Tuesday outside the CVS on Nameoki Road.

The suspect is believed to have sped off in a red or maroon mini van.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the vehicle to help lead them to the suspect.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.