Goodwill, Boy Scouts to hold community collection drive

By Kayla Gaffney, Digital Content Producer
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – MERS Goodwill is partnering with the Boy Scouts of America Greater St. Louis Area Council to hold a community collections drive on Earth Day, April 22.

Boy Scout units in more than 20 districts in the region will be collecting donations while completing advancement requirements for the sustainability merit badge.

Some of the items MERS Goodwill accepts includes: clothing, shoes, jewelry, books, games, sports equipment and more.

All items will be accepted free of charge, donors do not need to worry about separating their items prior to donating and participants will receive a tax receipt for their donation.

Here is a list of all drop-off locations:

Location Drop-Off Site

Address

City

State

Zip

Bethalto First Christian Church

724 E. Bethalto

Bethalto

IL

62010

Centralia Home Center

1305 West Broadway

Centralia

IL

62081

Cohen Service Center

335 W. Main St.

Belleville

IL

62220

Home Depot

1049 Collinsville Crossing

Collinsville

IL

62234

Southern Illinois Service Center

803 East Herrin St.

Herrin

IL

62948

ULTRA PLAY

1675 Locust St.

Red Bud

IL

62278

Walmart

1450 E. Main St.

Carbondale

IL

62901

Robert H Sperreng Middle School

12111 Tesson Ferry Rd.

St. Louis

MO

63128

St. Joan of Arc Catholic Parish

5800 Oleatha

St. Louis

MO

63139

St. John AME Church

1908 N. Kingshighway

St. Louis

MO

63113

The Galleria

1155 St. Louis Galleria

St. Louis

MO

63117

Carnell’s Collision Repair

417 N. Main St.

Sikeston

MO

63801

East Central College

1964 Prairie Dell Rd.

Union

MO

63084

Fox Elementary School

739 Jeffco Blvd.

Arnold

MO

63010

Home Depot

639 S. Westwood

Poplar Bluff

MO

63901

Kmart

11 S. Kingshighway

Cape Giradeau

MO

63703

LDS Church

6386 Howdershell Rd.

Hazelwood

MO

63042

St. Francois Plaza

102 A St. Francois Plaza

Leadington

MO

63601

Trader Joe’s

13343 Manchester Rd.

Des Peres

MO

63131

Twin Chimneys Elementary

7396 Twin Chimneys Blvd.

O’Fallon

MO

63368

The collection will be April 22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For a full list of items that are accepted visit www.mersgoodwill.org/donate/donation-details.

