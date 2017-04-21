Goodwill, Boy Scouts to hold community collection drive

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – MERS Goodwill is partnering with the Boy Scouts of America Greater St. Louis Area Council to hold a community collections drive on Earth Day, April 22.

Boy Scout units in more than 20 districts in the region will be collecting donations while completing advancement requirements for the sustainability merit badge.

Some of the items MERS Goodwill accepts includes: clothing, shoes, jewelry, books, games, sports equipment and more.

All items will be accepted free of charge, donors do not need to worry about separating their items prior to donating and participants will receive a tax receipt for their donation.

Here is a list of all drop-off locations:

Location Drop-Off Site Address City State Zip Bethalto First Christian Church 724 E. Bethalto Bethalto IL 62010 Centralia Home Center 1305 West Broadway Centralia IL 62081 Cohen Service Center 335 W. Main St. Belleville IL 62220 Home Depot 1049 Collinsville Crossing Collinsville IL 62234 Southern Illinois Service Center 803 East Herrin St. Herrin IL 62948 ULTRA PLAY 1675 Locust St. Red Bud IL 62278 Walmart 1450 E. Main St. Carbondale IL 62901 Robert H Sperreng Middle School 12111 Tesson Ferry Rd. St. Louis MO 63128 St. Joan of Arc Catholic Parish 5800 Oleatha St. Louis MO 63139 St. John AME Church 1908 N. Kingshighway St. Louis MO 63113 The Galleria 1155 St. Louis Galleria St. Louis MO 63117 Carnell’s Collision Repair 417 N. Main St. Sikeston MO 63801 East Central College 1964 Prairie Dell Rd. Union MO 63084 Fox Elementary School 739 Jeffco Blvd. Arnold MO 63010 Home Depot 639 S. Westwood Poplar Bluff MO 63901 Kmart 11 S. Kingshighway Cape Giradeau MO 63703 LDS Church 6386 Howdershell Rd. Hazelwood MO 63042 St. Francois Plaza 102 A St. Francois Plaza Leadington MO 63601 Trader Joe’s 13343 Manchester Rd. Des Peres MO 63131 Twin Chimneys Elementary 7396 Twin Chimneys Blvd. O’Fallon MO 63368

The collection will be April 22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For a full list of items that are accepted visit www.mersgoodwill.org/donate/donation-details.

