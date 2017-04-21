1 dead, 1 injured in chain reaction crash on I-270 in Maryland Heights

1 person died in an accident on I-270 near Dorsett in Maryland Heights Friday. Credit: MoDOT

A fatal accident closed all but one lane on northbound I-270 in Maryland Heights for around four hours Friday.

The multi-car accident occurred between the Dorsett and I-70 exit around 4:30 p.m.

Police said some cars on I-270 were slowing down to get onto I-70 when a pickup truck driver failed to slow down in time and tried to change lanes abruptly. The truck then rear-ended a car before the two cars then smashed into four other vehicles in a chain reaction crash, authorities said.

All six drivers involved in the accident were wearing seat belts. Only one passenger died following the accident. Police identified the deceased driver as 18 year-old Kaylee Priscu.

Another driver, 46 year-old Kory Albrecht, suffered moderate injuries. Police said others involved suffered non-critical injuries.

All lanes re-opened around 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved