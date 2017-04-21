Officer Blake Snyder's parents speak on his death for the first - KMOV.com

Officer Blake Snyder's parents speak on his death for the first time

Posted: Updated:
By JJ Bailey, Online News Producer
KMOV KMOV

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It's been more than six months since St Louis County police officer Blake Snyder was killed in the line of duty.

Today his parents spoke publicly for the first time.

They share what it was like for them to get the call from Snyder's wife Elizabeth telling them their son had been shot.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly