Last of 8 suspects in Frontenac burglary pleads guilty

These 8 suspects allegedly stole merchandise from Plaza Frontenac and led officers on a chase into Illinois. Police are looking for 4 other suspects. Credit: Illinois State Police

FRONTENAC, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Chicago man, the last of eight suspects indicted for a smash and grab in Frontenac last year, pleaded guilty to transporting stolen property Friday.

Dejuan Wingard, 22, was part of a group of suspects charged with stealing Chanel handbags from the Saks Fifth Avenue store on November 26, 2016.

The group reportedly then drove into Illinois with the stolen goods and were arrested by police near Litchfield.

All eight defendants await sentencing and face up to 10 years imprisonment and/or fines up to $250,000.

A second group of five Chicagoans alleged to have participated in the crime have been indicted and are awaiting trial.

