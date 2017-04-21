KMOV Car 4 Free Driven by Bommarito Infiniti Sweepstakes Official Rules

KMOV Car 4 Free Driven by Bommarito Auto Group Sweepstakes

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The KMOV Car 4 Free Driven by Bommarito Auto Group Sweepstakes is a daily sweepstakes that begins at 6:00 a.m. Central Time (“C.T.”) on Monday, April 24, 2017, and ends Friday, May 19, 2017 (“Sweepstakes Entry Period”). Entries must be received by 7:59 p.m. C.T. each weekday to be eligible for that day’s drawing, and entries will not be acknowledged or returned. Station’s clock will be the official clock for the sweepstakes.

Sponsors: KMOV/Meredith Corporation, 1 Memorial Drive, Saint Louis, MO 63102;

Bommarito Auto Group, 15736 Manchester Road, Ellisville, MO 63011

ENTRY: Watch News 4 This Morning on KMOV/Channel 4 each weekday from Monday, April 24, 2017 through Tuesday, May 23, 2017 between 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. C.T. A video and audio announcement will provide the daily code word. Once you have the daily code word, there are four ways to enter:

(1) VIA KMOV.COM - Go to http://www.kmov.com/category/299418/car-4-free, complete the online registration form, and enter the correct daily code word to receive one (1) entry. There is no cost to register or enter.

(2) VIA BOMMARITOINFINITI.COM - Go to www.bommaritoinfiniti.com/Car-4-Free, complete the online registration form, and enter the correct daily code word to receive one (1) entry. There is no cost to register or enter.

(3) VIA KMOV APP – Using your web-enabled device, download the free KMOV app (available from the Apple, Android or Amazon app stores by searching for “KMOV”). If you have already downloaded the app, open it on your device, select the KMOV Car 4 Free tile, and complete the mobile entry form to receive one (1) entry. If you are downloading the app for the first time during the promotion, once it is downloaded you will be directed to select the KMOV Car 4 Free tile and complete the mobile entry form to receive one (1) entry. There is no cost to register or enter.

(4) VIA BOMMARITO APP – Using your web-enabled device, download the free Bommarito Automotive app (available from the Apple, Android or Amazon app stores by searching for “Bommarito”). If you have already downloaded the app, open it on your device, select the KMOV Car 4 Free tile, and complete the mobile entry form to receive one (1) entry. If you are downloading the app for the first time during the promotion, once it is downloaded you will be directed to select the KMOV Car 4 Free tile and complete the mobile entry form to receive one (1) entry. There is no cost to register or enter.

Daily code words expire at 7:59 p.m. C.T. each weekday throughout the Sweepstakes Entry Period. Entries attempted using expired daily code words will not be accepted. Non-winning daily entries will NOT be rolled over to subsequent drawings.

BONUS ENTRY: After entering the sweepstakes, entrant will see a bonus entry screen with instructions for referring individuals (“Referred Individual.”) You may gain additional entries by referring individuals who enter using your uniquely provided entry URL. Each time a Referred Individual submits an entry into the sweepstakes, subject to restrictions and any limitations of total number of entries described hereunder, you will receive two Bonus Referred Entries into the sweepstakes. A Bonus Referred Entry represents an additional entry into the sweepstakes (although additional entries other than a Bonus Referred Entry are not permitted other than as stated herein). All Referred Individuals who complete and submit an entry will be entered into the sweepstakes and treated as a regular entrant. Referred Individuals must abide by the Official Rules herein, including, but not limited to, eligibility restrictions. REFERRAL OF INDIVIDUALS IS NOT A REQUIREMENT OR CONSIDERATION TO ENTER THE SWEEPSTAKES. There is no limit to the number of Referred Entries you may receive.

LIMIT: Entrants may submit one entry per entry method per daily code word. No group entries. Any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries by using multiple/different email addresses, identities, registrations, logins, or any other methods may result in disqualification by Sponsor, in its sole discretion.

Entries and referred entries generated by script, macro or other automated means or practices or by means which subvert the entry process will be void.

ELIGIBILITY: Open to legal residents of MO or IL, in the KMOV viewing area residing in Pike, Lincoln, Warren, St. Charles, St. Louis, St. Louis –Ind Co., Jefferson, Franklin, Gasconade, Phelps, Crawford, Washington, Reynolds, Iron, St. Francois, and Ste. Genevieve counties in Missouri and Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Montgomery, Madison, Bond, Fayette, St. Clair, Clinton, Marion, Clay, Monroe, Washington and Randolph counties in Illinois who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry. Employees of Sponsor, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members are not eligible to enter or win. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from KMOV within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.

WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: Each weekday from Monday, April 24, 2017 through Friday, May 19, 2017 at approximately 8:05 p.m. C.T., KMOV will conduct four random drawings: one (1) name will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries containing a correct daily code word received via KMOV.com; one (1) name will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries containing a correct daily code word received via BOMMARITOINFINITI.com; one (1) name will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries containing a correct daily code word received via the KMOV app; and one (1) name will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries containing a correct daily code word received via the Bommarito Automotive app (four [4] names total). From among these four (4) names, one (1) Daily Winner will be randomly selected each weekday (twenty [20] total Daily Winners). Each Daily Winner will receive a $250.00 Quik Trip gas card, valid at any Quik Trip location (approximate retail value $250.00), and will become a Semi-Finalist for a chance to win a 2017 Infiniti QX30 (as described below). One (1) prize maximum per household during contest period, except that one (1) Daily Winner will also win the Grand Prize. Gift cards subject to the issuer terms and conditions.

Daily Winners (“Semi-Finalists”) will be notified by e-mail and/or phone at approximately 9:00 p.m. C.T. on the day of the drawing, and are responsible for picking up prize EITHER at the at the Grand Prize event at Bommarito Infiniti (15700 Manchester Rd., Ellisville, MO 63011) on Wednesday, May 24, 2017, OR at the KMOV address during business hours between Thursday, May 25, 2017 and Thursday, June 8, 2017. The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if any winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules, or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited and an alternate winner may be randomly selected from among all remaining eligible entries containing a correct daily code word.

In order to be eligible to win the Grand Prize, Semi-Finalists must provide verification of identification, valid drivers’ license, and proof of vehicle insurance to KMOV prior to 4:15 p.m. C.T. on Wednesday, May 24, 2017. (Semi-Finalists may either submit this documentation to KMOV electronically via bspencer@kmov.com, or bring the documentation to the Grand Prize event.) Any Semi-Finalist who does not provide the required information by the deadline, or is unavailable to participate in person on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 4:15 p.m. C.T. forfeits participation. One (1) Grand Prize winner will be determined by the process below on live television.

The Grand Prize event will be held at Bommarito Infini (15700 Manchester Rd., Ellisville, MO 63011) on Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Semi-Finalists must arrive by 4:15 p.m. C.T. to be eligible to win. At approximately 4:45 p.m. C.T., KMOV will randomly select four (4) names from among all eligible, present Semi-Finalists. These four (4) people will become Finalists, and are eligible to participate in the on-air key test. Each of the four (4) Finalists will select one (1) key from an assortment of keys provided by Bommarito Infiniti. One by one, each Finalist will attempt to start the engine of the Grand Prize 2017 Infiniti QX30. The one (1) Finalist whose key starts the engine will be the Grand Prize winner, and will receive:

One (1) 2017 Infiniti QX30 Premium AWD in Black Obsidian exterior and Graphite leather interior.

Specifications: 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine. 208 horsepower. Intelligent All-Wheel Drive system with Drive mode selector (Sport, manual and economy modes), Paddle shifters, 18” aluminum alloy wheels, Nappa leather appointed seating, front heated and memory seats, Halogen headlights, LED Signature daytime running lamps, Power folding outside mirrors, Raised AWD suspension, Infiniti InTouchTM 7” single screen with vehicle information display, Infiniti InTouch Apps, Bose audio system with 10 speakers including subwoofer and AM/FM/CD with High Definition and USB(2x), Bluetooth phone system with streaming audio, voice recognition, SiriusXM satellite Radio and Travel Link with 90-day complimentary trial, Infiniti intelligent key, Rear view monitor, panoramic moonroof and power sunshade, Genuine wood center stack and door handle trim, Dinamica headliner A-Pillar (Black), Navigation Package – Inifniti InTouch with navigation and services with six (6) months of safety, security and convenience features, front and rear parking sensors, Illuminated kick plates, splash guards.

Approximate Retail Value of Grand Prize: $41,790.00

By entering, participants understand that the prize vehicle may be driven for promotional purposes and may have mileage on the odometer at the time of delivery. Winner agrees to accept the prize vehicle “as is” at the time of delivery, subject to the remaining factory warranty coverage. Winner is solely responsible for all applicable taxes on the prize vehicleand for all license, insurance, title and registration fees associated with assuming ownership of the vehicle. All rebates go to the dealer. Winner must present proof of vehicle liability insurance and a valid state-issued drivers’ license as a condition of receiving the vehicle prize. Winner must take possession of the vehicle by Friday, June 30, 2017, or an alternate winner may be randomly selected from the remaining Finalists. Winner must arrange with Bommarito Infiniti for vehicle pickup.

Prize(s) may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsors’ sole discretion. Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if prize cannot be awarded as described. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsors. Sponsors disclaim all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or services accepted by the winner(s). The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if any winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited and an alternate winner may be randomly selected from the remaining Finalists. Entrants understand that Sponsors are not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsors are not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsors are final and binding in all respects.

OTHER: Sponsor assumes no responsibility for entries it is unable to process due to network, hardware or other technical failures; or any other reason, or incomplete, damaged, misdirected, or lost entries. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the web site or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsor further reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this promotion if not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention or any other causes beyond the control of the Sponsor which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or integrity of the sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prize(s) to an eligible, non-suspect, entry received prior to date of cancellation. The use of automated entry systems or any other conduct that impedes the integrity of the sweepstakes is prohibited. In the event of a dispute regarding online entry, entry will be deemed made by the holder of an established e-mail account associated with the entry.

ODDS of winning a daily prize depend on the number of eligible entries received containing a correct daily code word. Odds of winning the Grand Prize depend on the number of Semi-Finalists who submit required documentation and appear in-person at the Grand Prize drawing.

PRIVACY: By entering this sweepstakes, you are opting-in to receive promotional materials from KMOV and/or their affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. If you "opt in" to receiving such promotional materials, KMOV reserves the right to release any personally identifiable registration information regarding you to third parties who provide goods or services that Sponsors believe may be of interest to you. If you decide that you would like to discontinue receiving promotional information from such third parties, please contact those third parties directly. For more information about how KMOV uses the information you provide, see their privacy policy at http://www.kmov.com/story/18990/this-web-sites-privacy-policy. For more information about how Bommarito Infiniti uses the information you provide, see their privacy policy at http://www.bommaritoinfiniti.com/PrivacyPolicy. IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO SHARE YOUR INFORMATION, PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES.

GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsor to use winner’s entry, name, hometown, likeness, photograph, voice and statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable; (ii) potential daily winner(s) may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity within two (2) business days of notification. By participating and winning a prize, winner releases Sponsor, its parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agents, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U.S. federal, MO or IL state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner. Winner will receive an IRS 1099-MISC tax form in the amount of the prize retail value as stated herein. For the winner’s list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope after Friday, June 30, 2017, to Winner’s List/ KMOV Car 4 Free Sweepstakes at KMOV’s address above.

The Sponsor’s website Terms of Service applies to all entries .

This promotion is powered by Aptivada, a Facebook vendor. Aptivada does not sponsor, administer or endorse this promotion. Participants must read and agree to Aptivada Terms & Conditions of Use and Privacy Policy before entering or participating in this promotion.