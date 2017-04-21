Memorial fund established for slain Laclede Gas workers

William Froelich and Alex Boscher were shot and killed while working for Laclede Gas in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood Thursday. Credit: KMOV

A memorial fund has been established for the families of two Laclede Gas employees who were shot and killed at a job site on Thursday.

United Way has partnered with the Laclede Gas Workers Memorial Fund to raise money for the families of Alex Boschert and Bill Froelich.

Those wishing to make a donation can do so via credit card online, or by sending a check payable to "Laclede Gas Workers Memorial Fund."

For more information and where to send a check, click here.

