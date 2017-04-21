Request Foods recalls chicken with cheese burrito products due to allergy risks

Request Foods, Inc. is recalling approximately 30,537 pounds of burrito products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The company's 6 oz. plastic package containing "Atkins Chicken with Cheese and Bean Burrito" with a "best by" date of Dec. 19, 2017 is subject to recall. The products will have the establishment number "P-17644" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The products are mislabeled as a chicken with cheese and bean burrito, but contain an egg and sausage burrito product. The products also contain known allergens of egg and soy, which are not listed on the product label.

Anyone concerned about a possible illness or injury sustained from these products is urged to contact a healthcare provider. So far, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these foods.

Click here to read the full recall on the United States Department of Agriculture's website.

