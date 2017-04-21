Investigation underway after man shot multiple times in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Homicide detectives were called to north St. Louis after a man was shot multiple times Friday.

The man, described by police as being in his 40's, was shot in the 3900 block of Natural Bridge Avenue just before 11:40 a.m.

Police said the man was conscious and breathing when they arrived.

No other details have been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

