Investigation underway after man shot multiple times in north St. Louis

By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Homicide detectives were called to north St. Louis after a man was shot multiple times Friday.

The man, described by police as being in his 40's, was shot in the 3900 block of Natural Bridge Avenue just before 11:40 a.m.  

Police said the man was conscious and breathing when they arrived.

No other details have been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

