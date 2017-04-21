Trump administration helps free detained aid worker in Egypt

A beloved teacher in one local school district suddenly stopped going to classes this past spring.More >
A beloved teacher in one local school district suddenly stopped going to classes this past spring.More >
St. Louis County Police are investigating a homicide that happened on Interstate 70 early Sunday morning.More >
St. Louis County Police are investigating a homicide that happened on Interstate 70 early Sunday morning.More >
Dangerous heat returns this week and it looks like it will be a little more intense than our triple-digit stretch last week.More >
Dangerous heat returns this week and it looks like it will be a little more intense than our triple-digit stretch last week.More >
Police are in riot gear and using pepper spray to disperse protesters outside the St. Louis Medium Security Institution, a jail known as “The Workhouse.”More >
Police are in riot gear and using pepper spray to disperse protesters outside the St. Louis Medium Security Institution, a jail known as “The Workhouse.”More >