Loss prevention officer charged with kidnapping, raping multiple victims

A St. Charles man is being accused of using his position and threats of police action to transport victims to his home and raping them.

Shaun A. Ivy was charged on April 20 with kidnapping and raping multiple victims.

Ivy, 36, worked as a loss prevention officer for clothing company H&M, which has stores inside the Chesterfield Mall, West County Mall, and the Galleria. Police said an investigation found that Ivy would use his position against his victims, who were caught shoplifting, to threaten them with police action and incarceration if they did not comply with his orders.

"He would identify himself as loss prevention and tell them he could get them in big trouble or put them in jail," said Lieutenant Todd Wilson with the St. Charles Police Department.

"Under guise of helping her out of the situation he coerced her to leave the store premises with him in his vehicle," added St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar.

The investigation alleges that Ivy would then transport the victims to his St. Charles residence with the intent of sexually assaulting them.

Three victims have been identified, and police are urging any other victims to come forward. Police ask any victims of Ivy to contact their local police department.

"What you have here is somebody who systematically seems to prey upon a particular victim who fits a profile," Lohmar said.

H&M released a statement say Ivy "...is no longer employed by H&M," and the company is "...working closely with police during their investigation."

Ivy is current held on a $300,000, cash-only bond. He has also been given a no-contact order with the victims. His first court appearance is set for April 26.

The investigation was conducted by the St. Charles Police Department, the Chesterfield Police Department, and the Des Peres Police Department.

