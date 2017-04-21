Police seeking help in identifying suspects in South County robbery

Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a pair of suspects connected to a robbery on Thursday.

Around 1:30 a.m. on April 20, police with St. Louis County were called to the Circle K gas station in the 4000 block of Telegraph. The call was made for a robbery.

Surveillance footage captured the two suspects entering the store wearing hooded sweatshirts and blue gardening gloves.

Police said one of the suspects pointed a handgun at the gas station clerk, demanding money. The suspects fled the scene on foot into the neighborhood behind the gas station.

At this time, it is not known if the suspects left the scene with any money.

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons, of the St. Louis County Police, is currently investigating the robbery.

