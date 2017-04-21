Washington community steps up again for student battling cancer

Within city limits, a cross-town rivalry runs deep. St. Francis Borgia Regional High School and Washington high school compete in everything.More >
Within city limits, a cross-town rivalry runs deep. St. Francis Borgia Regional High School and Washington high school compete in nearly everything.More >
St. Louis County Police are investigating a homicide that happened on Interstate 70 early Sunday morning.More >
St. Louis County Police are investigating a homicide that happened on Interstate 70 early Sunday morning.More >
Dangerous heat returns this week and it looks like it will be a little more intense than our triple-digit stretch last week.More >
Dangerous heat returns this week and it looks like it will be a little more intense than our triple-digit stretch last week.More >
Police are in riot gear and using pepper spray to disperse protesters outside the St. Louis Medium Security Institution, a jail known as “The Workhouse.”More >
Police are in riot gear and using pepper spray to disperse protesters outside the St. Louis Medium Security Institution, a jail known as “The Workhouse.”More >
Carjackings and break-ins are being carried out all over the area by criminals looking to plunder cars, trucks and even motorcycles. In this sizzling summer grand theft auto appears to be the game of choice for crooks.More >
Carjackings and break-ins are being carried out all over the area by criminals looking to plunder cars, trucks and even motorcycles. In this sizzling summer grand theft auto appears to be the game of choice for crooks.More >