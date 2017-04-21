Washington community steps up again for student battling cancer

Within city limits, a cross-town rivalry runs deep. St. Francis Borgia Regional High School and Washington high school compete in nearly everything.

The Washington, Missouri community is again shining for its outpouring of support for a high school student battling cancer.

As cross-town rivals, the Borgia Knights and Washington Bluejays draw big crowds when they battle it out at sporting events. That will be true again Friday night but this time it’s for a fellow classmate.

News 4 first introduced you to Stephanie Lindemann’s story back in March. She is a St. Francis Borgia Regional High School senior who was diagnosed with stage four Ewing Sarcoma.

“Steph has a beautiful soul. The whole family does. She is a vibrant, joyful person. She has such a great spirit about her all throughout this,” said Moira Vossbrink, Director of Marketing and Admissions at Borgia.

Friday night, the Washington High School club Fellowship of Christian Athletes is hosting “Steph’s Night,” a benefit for the Lindemann family. The highlight is a Borgia vs. Washington dodge ball tournament. There will also be a hair drive, silent auction, and T-shirt sales.

A dart tournament at the Elks Lodge to benefit the family will also be held in town Friday night.

Events like this are popping up often lately, as the community rallies around Steph. Earlier this year, Washington High School students held a blood drive when they found out Steph was in and out of the hospital getting blood and platelets.

“It touched us to know even though in sports we are enemies, it’s kind of cool to get together for one good cause,” said Josie Lindemann, Steph’s sister, who is also a student at Borgia.

“That just goes to show what a classy community Washington is. It’s not about who goes where. It’s about helping someone in need,” said Vossbrink.

The support through fundraisers will continue. Law enforcement officers and firefighters throughout Franklin County are planning a big event coming up in May. “Battle Between the Badges” will pin them against each other in a game of basketball. The fundraiser is scheduled for May 4 at 6:30 p.m. at St. Francis Borgia Regional High School. Admission is $5 and proceeds will go to five families of children battling cancer, including the Lindemann family.

