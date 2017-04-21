Boil order issued for Maryville water customers

MARYVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – All Maryville water customers are under a boil order after a pump failed.

Thursday night, Water Superintendent Matt Hoffman posted to the Maryville Police Department’s Facebook page that all customers are under a boil order for the next 48 hours.

During the boil order, customers should bring water to a rolling boil for three minutes before using it for drinking or cooking.

