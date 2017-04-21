Person injured while escaping fire in Hazelwood

Firefighters at a blaze on Fee Fee Drive in Hazelwood (Credit: KMOV)

HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – One person was injured when a group home caught fire in Hazelwood Thursday night.

Two caregivers and one resident were inside the home on Fee Fee hills Drive when the fire broke out around 10 p.m.

The fire caused significant damage to the building, officials said. While crews were battling the blaze, a ceiling collapsed.

Hazelwood Fire Chief Dave Herman said the sprinkler system helped keep the fire from spreading further.

The caregivers reportedly helped the resident get out of the home. Chief Herman told News 4 the resident was injured while trying to escape the fire. The person was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

