Kirkwood officials approve expansion of Magic House grounds

The Kirkwood City Council has approved a plan to expand the Magic House grounds.

The plan calls for the Magic House to add an enclosed walkway and extend the parking lot, but some neighbors say it breaks a promise to not expand the children’s museum eastward.

The parking lot expansion is expected to be complete by the end of 2018. The walkway is expected to be finished by sometime in 2018.

