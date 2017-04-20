Woman's dying wish helping police solve crime in Soulard

"Mom Howard's" dying wish was for Soulard to be a safer community. (Credit: Howard family)

A woman's dying wish is helping police solve crime in a South City neighborhood.

Ruth Howard passed away earlier this year, but her legacy lives on. She wanted to make it one of her last wishes to ensure the safety of residents in a community she called home. Howard was known as "mom Howard" to those who knew her best in Soulard.

"She was a soft spoken woman, she was very kind, very happy all the time," said resident Mona Parsley.

Earlier this year, Ruth Howard's daughter's business, Howard's, was broken into. Nothing was stolen, but it was an image from a residential camera that helped track down the suspect. That's how the idea was sparked and Ruth's final wishes got put into action.

Judith Howard says her mom got very attached to the community.

"During the last three years of her life, she moved here and wanted to make sure she was able to keep her spirit going in the Soulard area," said Judith Howard.

In February, Howard passed away.

"She said in lieu of funeral expenses, she wanted to donate her money to cameras for Soulard residents so she donated $10,000," Judith Howard said.

Howard matched her mom's gift. but then other organizations stepped in too.

"We turned it from a $10,000, 20 home project into a $40,000, 100 home project," said Howard.

The cameras are free to residents as long as they agree to help police use them if a crime takes place.

"It makes me feel safer and we run an B & B as well. I think it's going to be a nice tool for people to feel comfortable," said Parsley.

Many of the streets have the cameras and many more are set to get them. It's all part of mom Howard's legacy.

"I think she would be elated. We have now quadrupled what her intent was and that is a beautiful thing," said Howard.

Eighty-eight homes have cameras and 12 more are set to get them, but that's not all. Howard says she is meeting with other communities in the area to help get a similar program started.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved



