STL marijuana advocates light up on 420 day

A new poll from CBS News shows more Americans support legalizing marijuana as pockets of people around St. Louis marked the unofficial pot holiday of 420.

The poll shows 61 percent approve legalization, and 88 percent supporting medical marijuana

"Missouri is awash in marijuana whether it's legal or not," says Ed Domain who joined a 420 gathering on Cherokee St. in south St. Louis. "The state is missing out on taxing it and making a profit."

Currently, medical and recreational marijuana is illegal in Missouri, although some cities such as St. Louis have decriminalized small amounts.

In Illinois, medical marijuana is legal and lawmakers are now looking at a bill to make recreational marijuana legal.

This week, an Illinois House and Senate committee heard from Colorado's Revenue Director about how marijuana is regulated and taxed there.

Estimates show taxing legal pot in Illinois could generate $700 million for state coffers.

