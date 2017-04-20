Lincoln Co. man allegedly beats woman with hammer on Easter

Authorities in Lincoln County have arrested a man after he attacked a woman with a hammer on Easter.

The incident began in Wentzville, when 21-year-old Levi Lauck was attending a family function with a 24-year-old woman. Lauck was reportedly upset when the woman posted a Snapchat from her phone, leading to a verbal and physical altercation between the two.

The two left shortly afterward for Lauck's residence, with the woman driving due to Lauck's level of alcohol intoxication, police said. After Lauck made the woman pull over so he could drive home, he reportedly became angry and began striking the woman with his hand.

Lauck stopped the car somewhere in Lake St. Louis and retrieved a hammer from the vehicle's trunk, police said. He allegedly struck the victim with both ends of the hammer as he drove, continuing the assault until the two arrived at his residence.

At the residence, Lauck forced the victim out of the car and allegedly forced her to take a shower. When she undressed, the physical abuse continued, with Lauck kicking her in the face, knocking out a front tooth. The victim eventually escaped the residence and ran naked to a nearby neighbor's home, where the neighbor sheltered her overnight before taking the victim to her parent's home in O'Fallon, police say.

The victim suffered a swollen left ear to the point of closure, bruising on her left eye, arms and legs, a laceration to the left hand and a closed head injury. She checked herself into a hospital on Monday and was discharged on the same day, but returned on Wednesday due to complications from injuries sustained during the assault.

Lauck has been charged with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree domestic assault causing serious physical injury, second-degree domestic assault, and misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault. He is currently being held in the Lincoln County Jail under a $200,000 cash only bond with no contact with the victim and house arrest by GPS monitoring upon release.

