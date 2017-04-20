Mayor Krewson asserts 2018 budget priorities

New St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson wasted no time making clear what her priorities would be for the 2018 budget.

In her first budget meeting, she stressed that money from the recently passed Proposition 1 should be used for a specific purpose and not as the

budget department recommended.

"But you have used the funds that come from that in balancing the budget, that's pretty concerning to me," said Krewson.

The city estimates it'll take in $2.3 million a year from the tax, which is intended to for used on the expansion of Metrolink, public safety, infrastructure and economic development.

Krewson also called for a restoration of money that was proposed to be cut for youth employment and youth anti-crime programs, as well as capital improvements to city recreation centers.

The mayor made public safety her top priority in the campaign and both she and others at city hall strongly believe those programs and facilities geared toward youth, can help reduce crime.



Lewis Reed, president of the Board of Aldermen told News 4, "If we're not providing different avenues for a kids to get involved in positive things we shouldn't be surprised if at the end of the year we see crime rates up and the majority of those committing crimes are 18 and 19 years of age."

The city has till June to finalize the budget and by law, it has to be balanced.

