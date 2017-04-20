St. Clair County files lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies over opioids

St. Clair County filed a civil lawsuit against Purdue Pharma and Abbott Laboratories blaming a lack of responsibility while promoting opioids. (Credit: KMOV)

A 155-page complaint details a civil lawsuit St. Clair County filed against Purdue Pharma and Abbott Laboratories, blaming a lack of responsibility while promoting opioids.

The lawsuit described opioid pills as overprescribed and a gateway towards the heroin crisis, which has also lead to more crime in St. Louis-area counties.

“Just make some awareness to how dangerous this stuff is and don’t hand it out like candy,” said a mother of a recovering heroin addict, Debra Donze.

Donze’s 35-year-old son Robert is a recovering heroin addict and she said she knows about the terrible price to pay that comes with addiction.

Donze believes the opioid-based painkillers have a purpose but doctors should provide a cautionary warning.

“It has it's place for people who are critically ill and in serious pain but feel it's handed out way too easily,” said Donze.

There are similar suits that have either been settled or pending in New York and California.

