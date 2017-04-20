Police investigating convenience store robbery in Kirkwood

Police are searching for two suspect who robbed a convenience store in the 11100 block of Manchester Thursday. Credit: Kirkwood PD

Police in Kirkwood are investigating a robbery that took place in the 11100 block of Manchester on Thursday morning.

Two black male suspects entered a convenience store and demanded money from a female customer as well as money from the registers. One of the suspects was armed with a small caliber handgun.

When no money was obtained from the customer, the suspects then confronted a male clerk, who provided money to them from the cash registers. The two suspects then fled the scene on foot. The clerk and the customer were not injured.

The first suspect is described as 6 feet tall with brown eyes, and was wearing a blue hooded jacket with a dark undershirt at the time of the robbery. The second suspect was wearing a gray hooded jacket and had a few crooked or missing teeth.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident or the suspects is asked to contact the Kirkwood Police Department at 314-882-5858.

