Nurses in high-demand at SSM Health Depaul Hospital

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – If you or someone you know is looking for a healthcare job, SSM Health Depaul Hospital in Bridgeton is hiring for multiple positions.

Depaul Hospital is hosting a job fair from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday to fill over 200 full and part-time positions.

Clinical director Kiyoko Guthrie said it’s not all about caring for the patients, it’s also about relating to them individually.

"Once I stepped into the hospital and interacted with patients and families, I realized that's where I needed to be rather than in an administrative role," said clinical director, Kiyoko Guthrie.

