News 4 Schools: Hazelwood Central students compete nationally in robotics competition

The Robo-Hawk robotics team is working hard in the lab in preparation for the national championships in Houston this week. (Credit: KMOV)

It's a robotic competition on the surface, but for students at Hazelwood Central, it's offering so much more.

The program's faculty sponsor said it's a once in a lifetime opportunity.

"It's at least mind blowing, if not life changing, to get to interact with the teams across the world and colleges that will be there, the businesses that come in and put up their booths," Katie Allen, the team's faculty sponsor, said.

Teams that qualify at the national tournament then compete in the international championship, which is right here in St. Louis.

The prize?

More than $50 million in scholarship money is made available for students who participate in these competitions.

