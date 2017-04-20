Shooting witness: 'I was calling 911 in one hand and Jesus in the other'

Homicide investigators were called after three people were shot in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood Thursday.

Homicide investigators were called after three people were shot in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood Thursday.

Manyik McCoy, a fourth-generation resident of the neighborhood, said the two workers were there for a service call to her home. (KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A witness to Thursday's shooting of two Laclede Gas employees in northwest St. Louis said the gunman walked past neighborhood residents, seemingly targeting the two Laclede workers, before killing himself.

Manyik McCoy, a fourth-generation resident of the neighborhood, said the two workers were there for a service call to her home.

She said she talked and joked with the two workers briefly Thursday morning before leaving them to go to her mother's home in the same neighborhood.

McCoy – a mother to a 4-year-old and a toddler – was with her children and nephew, as well as her mother, when she noticed a man walking briskly, seemingly with a purpose. She then heard six gunshots.

“My kids witnessed it, McCoy said. “My son is 4 and I have a nephew who is 4 as well. My youngest daughter is 24-months.“

McCoy said one of the victims put his hands up when the gunman approached and pleaded for him to put down the weapon.

After the shooting, she ran into the home to call police as the gunman walked down the street, before taking his own life.

"I was calling 911 in one hand and Jesus in the other," she said. “It’s just hard, very hard. I would never have expected this.”

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved