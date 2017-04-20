Cardinals place Peralta on DL, activate Lyons

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Struggling third baseman Jhonny Peralta has been placed on the 10-day disabled list due to illness, according to the team.

The 34-year-old, hitting just .120 in eight games, is suffering from an upper respiratory infection. His placement on the DL is retroactive to April 16, one day after his last game played, an 0-for-2 affair that dropped his slugging percentage to .120.

To fill his spot on the 25-man roster, the Cardinals have activated lefty Tyler Lyons from the DL. Lyons had been on the disabled list since the end of last July, suffering from a stress reaction in his left knee. He had a delayed spring, unable to begin full work until later in March as he recovered.

In his first rehab outing in Triple-A, he pitched a scoreless 10 outs. In his second outing on April 12, he threw six shutout innings, striking out eight while allowing just two hits.

Lyons will likely be placed in the bullpen, and the fact he’s out of options means he’s likely on the roster for the duration of the season, barring injury.

With Lyons’ three options used up, the Cardinals cannot send him to the minors without him first clearing waivers. Given that the 29-year-old is a credible left-handed pitcher not yet in his first year of arbitration eligibility, it’s unlikely all of the 29 other teams would pass on a chance to claim him.

What this means for the roster when Peralta is healthy is unclear. Relievers Lyons and Miguel Socolovich are out of options, as is utility man Greg Garcia. Who gets demoted to make room for Peralta will depend on health and team need at the time.