Woman charged following drug overdoses in Madison County Jail

Charges have been filed against a St. Louis woman in connection with a string of drug overdoses at the Madison County Jail.

Michelle A. Bushue, 25, faces one count of bringing contraband into a penal institution and four counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

Police say three female inmates at the jail were taken to an area hospital on Wednesday afternoon after they showed signs of narcotic intoxication. All of the inmates were treated and released, and are currently back at the jail on unassociated charges.

An investigation determined that the drugs were likely smuggled into a temporary holding cell, and never made their way to the jail's general population.

Bushue was originally arrested in St. Clair County on Wednesday morning on an outstanding felony warrant issued out of Madison County. She was taken to the Madison County Jail and placed in the temporary holding cell.

