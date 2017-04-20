Man charged in theft of more than $100,000 worth of trucks and equipment

Claude Adams III, 40, of Dupo is charged with four counts of burglary. He was allegedly involved in thefts of equipment and trucks from Munie Green Care in the Metro East. Credit: St. Clair County Sheriff

CASEYVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A man is facing charges for allegedly stealing trucks and equipment from a Metro East lawn care business.

Claude Adams III, 40, of Dupo is charged with four counts of burglary.

He and others allegedly stole more than $100,000 worth of trucks and equipment from Munie Green Care.

Employees of Munie Green Care discovered four trucks and three trailers were taken from the business after 6 p.m. the day of the theft. The workers told police everything was in order when the business closed Wednesday.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department responded to 1000 Milburn School Rd. about a burglary and theft around 6:20 a.m. Thursday.

A large section of fencing and gates around the area was damaged or rammed by trucks, police said. The three trucks were taken from the pole barn on the property. The three trailers all contained lawn care equipment.

Many of the stolen items were later recovered. Police are still searching for other suspects.

