Washington, Mo. elementary school closed Thursday after teacher received threatening email

WASHINGTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Washington, Missouri elementary school was closed Thursday after a teacher received a threatening email.

The superintendent of the Washington School District, Dr. Lori VanLeer, said the decision to close the Washington West Elementary School was made after a threatening email was sent to the teacher between 7:30 and 8 p.m. Wednesday night. The email reportedly threatened “harm or worse” to the recipient.

Because the email arrived so late at night, Dr. VanLeer said there was not enough time to conduct a thorough investigation of the school to ensure students and safe would be safe Thursday.

It is currently unknown where the email was sent from.

No other information has been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved