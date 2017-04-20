'Send Josh Fox to Hug ISIS': Hollywood filmmaker challenged to walk the walk

The "Send Josh Fox to Hug ISIS" fundraising campaignchallenges Fox to live out his own words. (CREDIT: Generosity by Indiegogo.)

(KMOV.com) – Hollywood Filmmaker, Josh Fox is being challenged to walk the walk after he tweeted that we should fight ISIS with "love."

After the United States dropped the "Mother of All Bombs" last week on ISIS in Afghanistan, Hollywood director Josh Fox was immediately outspoken against the decision that Pentagon officials say targeted ISIS tunnels and killed several dozen ISIS fighters.

He tweeted:

Atrocity. Murder. Abomination. When will we learn that only #love stops hate, and bombings only create more #ISIS? #moab #stoptrump — Josh Fox (@joshfoxfilm) April 13, 2017

Love your enemy. Don't create more of them. Teachers, diplomacy, culture and aid helps peace. Bombs don't. #MOAB #murder #NoMoreWars — Josh Fox (@joshfoxfilm) April 13, 2017

I've studied the #MOAB for yrs. It's a disgusting device, designed to inflict maximum casualties. It's a carpet bomb. Should be illegal. — Josh Fox (@joshfoxfilm) April 13, 2017

Now, it seems Fox is being challenged to not just talk the talk, but walk the walk.

A new crowd-funding campaign, is raising money to send Fox to "hug it out with ISIS."

The fundraiser goes on to say,

The fundraiser will pay for Fox's airfare to Afghanistan, 2 nights in a hotel and a dozen roses so Fox can show ISIS how much he really loves them.

Phelim McAleer, the organizer of the campaign says once the goal is reached, they will give Fox one month to accept their gift. McAleer also says that if "Fox refuses to go and hug ISIS, all funds raised will be donated to the Wounded Warrior Project."

At the time this article was written, the fundraising campaign had exceeded the $2,500 goal.

"Dear Supporters,

You did it! We raised 114% of funds needed to send GASLAND director Josh Fox to Afghanistan to hug it out with ISIS.

THANK YOU for your help with this worthy cause.

I will now personally present Josh with the opportunity to go and show us that all ISIS needs it love. We will give Josh a month to accept - if his "love your enemy" statements prove to be just another hypocrisy, all of the funds raised will go to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Thank you again for contributing and spreading the word! We couldn't do this without your support.



Phelim McAleer

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved