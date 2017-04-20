Suspects targeting senior citizens while they shop in Town & Country

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call the Town & Country Police Department (Credit: Police)

TOWN & COUNTRY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The search is on for a group of individuals who are reportedly targeting senior citizens while they shop at grocery stores in Town & Country.

According to police, the women suspects, usually in groups of two, start out by talking with the victim. During the conversation, one of the suspects distracts the victim while the other steals her wallet out of her purse while it is in the shopping cart.

After stealing the wallet, the victim’s credit cards are used at local retailers within the hour. The suspects have purchased thousands of dollars of merchandise using the stolen cards, police said.

The suspects are also believed to have targeted senior citizens in other nearby municipalities.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to contact Det. Chris Hunt at 314-587-2866.

