Investigation underway following attempted robbery at Metro East MetroLink station

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an attempted armed robbery at a Belleville Metro station Wednesday.

The 20-year-old victim told officials he was at the Memorial Hospital Metro Station when the suspect, who appeared intoxicated, asked to use his cellphone.

The man told the suspect he could not use his phone but said he would call a telephone number for him and put the phone on speaker. The victim said he thought if he handed the suspect his phone, the suspect would run off with it. After the phone call went to a disconnected number, the suspect asked again to use the cellphone and the victim refused to let him hold it.

Then, officials said, the suspect attempted to take the phone from the victim’s hand. The suspect reportedly told the man he had a gun and attempted to reach into the victim’s front pocket.

When the suspect attempted to reach into the man’s pocket, the victim jumped off the platform, ran up the steps and called 911.

The suspect was last seen boarding the MetroLink headed eastbound.

Officers said they are reviewing video in an attempt to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or suspect is asked to contact officials.

