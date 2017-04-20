Teen hospitalized after accidentally shooting self Wednesday afternoon

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 13-year-old was hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself on a north St. Louis porch Wednesday afternoon.

Around 3:40 p.m., the teenager was playing with a loaded gun on the back porch of his home in the 1900 block of Hebert when it went off and a bullet struck him in the hand, police said.

The teenager was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

According to police, the gun was not found at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

