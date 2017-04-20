Man fires gun, kills next door neighbor, police say

Crime scene tape in the 4600 block of Cottage after a man was shot Thursday (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis man is facing charges after police say he fired a shot through the wall of his apartment, killing one person.

43-year-old Kevin D. Thomas faces one count of involuntary first degree manslaughter, one count of armed criminal action, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

The victim, 34-year-old Charles Petty, was pronounced dead Friday morning at a local hospital.

The shooting occurred around 8:30 a.m. in the 4600 block of Cottage on Thursday morning. Police said Petty was sitting on his bed next to girlfriend when a bullet came through a wall and struck him in the head. The home the victim was inside had been converted into three different smaller units, one upstairs and two downstairs.

When officers arrived there was no one in the other downstairs apartment. Police said they know the person who lives in the unit and are looking for him.

The man was lightly breathing and unconscious when he was taken to the hospital, police said. He was taken to the hospital and was listed in critical, unstable condition prior to his death.

Police say residents had recently made complaints about Thomas firing his gun both inside his apartment and in his backyard, and police later observed what appeared to be ballistic damage to the wall dividing Thomas and Petty's apartments.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved