Family files lawsuit against MetroLink claiming it is unsafe

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A family has filed a lawsuit against MetroLink after a man died of severe head injuries at the Central West End stop in 2016.

Jordan Taynor, 33, was found with the severe injuries in March 2016 after police were called to the platform for a fight. When police arrived, Taynor told them he wasn’t in a fight and he had seizures. Police said Taynor appeared to be drunk and had a strong smell of alcohol.

Taynor later died at the hospital. An autopsy revealed he died due to head trauma and his death was ruled a homicide.

The lawsuit, which was filed Wednesday, claims Metro is unsafe because it has too few security guards and lacks turnstiles and ticket takers, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

