Man who allegedly stole copy of Mein Kampf from museum arrested

Police have arrested the man who allegedly stole a copy of Mein Kampf from a museum in Collinsville.

Robert LeCompte, 30, is charged with burglary and theft of more than $500.

Surveillance cameras were rolling when he allegedly stole a special edition of Mein Kampf from the Collinsville Historical Museum. The copy of the book was presented to Nazi party leaders and printed in Munich in 1927.

The book was brought to Collinsville by local resident Irving Dillard, who was an intelligence officer during World War Two. He brought the book back as a souvenir and donated it to the museum.

After LeCompte was arrested he admitted to taking the book and returning it, police said. When asked by officers why he took the book, he said he was fascinated by it, police said.

He is being held in the Madison County Jail on a $60,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved