2 dead in North County shooting

Two male victims were shot and killed in Bellefontaine Neighbors Wednesday night. Credit: KMOV

Two people are dead following a shooting in Bellefontaine Neighbors Wednesday night, police said.

Authorities said they received a call for a shooting in the 10500 block of Druid Drive around 8:10 p.m.

Two male victims were pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, a motive is unclear, but there was a relationship between the victims and the shooter, although the exact nature of that relationship is not clear.

Police have identified a person of interest who is not in custody.

Other information was not immediately known, stay tuned to News 4 as this story develops

