Gun confiscated at St. Louis school - KMOV.com

Gun confiscated at St. Louis school

Posted: Updated:
(Credit: KMOV) (Credit: KMOV)

A gun was found at KIPP Victory Academy in west St. Louis Wednesday morning.

Administrators said they received a report from two students that another student brought a gun to school. Police were called and a search was conducted, the weapon was found.

Nobody was injured, the school said.

The student who allegedly brought the gun will not back at school while an investigation is conducted. 

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly