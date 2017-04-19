Blues fundraising for Arianna Dugan amid Stanley Cup Playoff push

Fans can also buy special playoff lapel pins and a puck and stick set with the Blues and Wild logos. (Credit: KMOV)

The St. Louis Blues are on a roll in the playoffs.

"Being up three nothing is exceptional," Blues President and CEO of Business Operations, Chris Zimmerman, said.

Even more exceptional, however, is the Blues support of one very special Blues fan.

"Arianna Dugan is a little girl battling neuro-blastoma, huge Blues fan, the Blues are a huge fan of Arianna," Emilee Murphree, Communications Manager for the Blues, said.

While many fans will enter Scottrade excited to wave a free rally towel in the air, the Blues are hopeful fans will also buy "Fight Like Arianna and Aways with a Smile" bracelets.

The money raised will go to Children's Neuro-Blastoma Cancer Foundation. Fans can also buy special playoff lapel pins and a puck and stick set with the Blues and Wild logos.

"We also have these "STICK PUCK GOAL" shirts by a local company called Arch Apparel," said Murphree.

Not going to the game? No problem. Tweet the hashtage "#WeAllBleedBlue" for a chance to win autographed merchandise.

