Missouri House advances abortion proposal

The Missouri House has given initial approval to a proposal that sets stricter requirements for tracking fetal tissue after abortions.

The proposal passed by a voice vote Wednesday. The bill would prohibit anyone from donating fetal tissue from an abortion for scientific purposes. It also sets stricter standards for pathologists to record and file fetal remains after an abortion procedure.

The legislation would require a consenting parent notify a minor's other custodial parent writing if the child is seeking an abortion.

The parent doesn't have to notify the other in some circumstances. For example, the custodial parent wouldn't be notified if he or she had been charged with sexual offenses.

The proposal needs one more vote before it moves to the Senate.